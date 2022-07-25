Social figure Katu Lego passes away

PASIGHAT, 24 Jul: Katu Lego, one of the most prominent social figures of the Adi belt, passed away in Yapgo village here in East Siang district on Sunday, aged 94.

He was the father of retired health & family welfare director Dr Kabang Lego. According to the family, Katu’s mortal remains will be taken to his native place Dambuk (Lower Dibang Valley) on Monday for the last rites.

Katu is survived by one son and seven daughters.

He had served as the ASM of Dambuk for two terms, and also served as the GB of Remi village in LDV district for three decades, before taking voluntary retirement in 2020.

MLAs Kaling Moyong, Ninong Ering and Lombo Tayeng, and East Siang DC Tayi Taggu mourned Katu’s demise and offered condolences to the bereaved family. (DIPRO)