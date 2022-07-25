AAPSU lodges complaint over Class 3 NCERT book

ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has lodged a complaint at the Itanagar police station regarding “wrong information and provocative” contents in an NCERT book for Class 3 students.

In its complaint letter to the Itanagar PS OC, the AAPSU said that the book, authored by Dr Dhananjoy Joshi and Neelam Jain and published by New Delhi-based Bright Star Books International, states that the languages spoken by the people of Arunachal Pradesh are ‘Bengali, Nepali, Hindi and Assamese’.

Stating that the misinformation has been found in the chapter titled ‘States, their capitals and languages spoken’ in the social studies book, the union said that “none of the languages mentioned in the book are indigenous languages or majorly spoken in the state.”

It said that “it is a blatant and deliberate error committed by the authors in connivance with the publisher, which will spread wrong information about the state and its people.”

“It is totally unfounded, farcical and dubious in nature, and a clear intent to hurt the linguistic sentiments of the local indigenous people just to create or promote enmity, ill-will on the basis of language propaganda towards other communities residing in the state as well as in other parts of the country,” the AAPSU said.

The union urged the police to conduct a proper investigation into the matter and strictly deal with the offenders as per the relevant provisions of the law at the earliest.