Firm mgr who fled with money arrested from Tripura

SEPPA, 24 Jul: The police here in East Kameng district arrested one Sushanta Saha (47), manager of M/s Longsa Mangam Enterprise, from Agartala in Tripura in the intervening night of 20 and 21 July, with assistance from the Tripura Police.

Saha had fled Seppa with Rs 45 lakhs in cash on 25 May, and the matter was reported to the police five days later.

An FIR (u/s 406 IPC) was registered at the police station here, and a police team began examining persons connected and the bank accounts involved.

The accused kept changing his location, SIM cards and mobile phones while fleeing across Manipur, West Bengal and Tripura, before being arrested in Agartala, East Siang SP Rahul Gupta informed.

“The actual quantum of the money involved is under investigation. Rs 2.7 lakhs has been frozen in the accused’s bank accounts. One mobile phone and three bank passbooks have been recovered from the accused,” the SP said.

The police team that made the arrest comprised Inspector Sochi Don, Lady Inspector Sunita Nabam, Constables Senia Yangfo and Tagi Gyadi, and Constable (D) M Wangsu. (DIPRO)