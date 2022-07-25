Two more BRO workers rescued

ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: Two more BRO workers, identified as Kholebuddin Shiek (27) and Shamidul Shiek (19), who had gone missing from a road construction site in Huri in Kurung Kumey district were rescued on Sunday, but their condition is very critical, Kurung Kumey DC Nighee Bengia informed.

While they could not be evacuated by IAF chopper, owing to bad weather condition, a medical team from Koloriang and members of the BRO went to the location and brought the two workers back to Huri, the DC said in a press statement.

“According to the survivors, they were in a group of six and claimed that four in the group have died but they managed to survive. But how the four died could not be ascertained from the survivors as they are not in a condition to talk. Medical attention is being given to them,” the DC said.

No dead body has been recovered so far, he said.

As per the statements of the survivors, 10 workers have been rescued, seven have died, and two are missing, the DC said, adding that the search and rescue operation will continue on Monday.