Floods triggered by cloudburst leave trail of devastation in Tirap

DEOMALI, 24 Jul: Floods triggered by cloudburst and heavy rainfall on Saturday left a trail of devastation in Deomali and Namsang in Tirap district.

The flashfloods inundated many low-lying areas, including the KVK, the government upper primary school in Deomali, and Noksan and Batey areas.

The floods also submerged many tea gardens and over-flooded several fish ponds, causing heavy losses for the farmers.

However, there was no report of any loss of life.

Locals said that the floods might have been triggered by a cloudburst, adding that they had never witnessed such flooding in their lifetime in the area.

The water level started receding on Sunday.

The authorities have advised the people of the affected areas to remain alert.