State BMS reminds CM of its demands

ITANAGAR, 26 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has submitted a reminder to the chief minister regarding its 12 demands “for early fulfillment.”

The reminder was submitted to the chief minister during the 67th foundation day celebration of the BMS here on 23 July.

The state BMS has been demanding “implementation of same grade pay to same work charge of staffs; creation of Arunachal Pradesh unorganised workers welfare board; creation of Arunachal Pradesh motor transport workers welfare board; enhancement of minimum wages @ Rs 18,000 per month; one-time implementation of regulations in favour of engaging contractual services and contingency/casual workers who are serving above 15 years; monthly payment of honorarium of the anganwadi workers, helpers and ASHAs, and their regularisation on seniority basis against vacant posts; providing vending zones for street vendors within the ICR; implementation of pension scheme for the casual/contingency workers and honorarium paid workers; timely conducting of departmental promotion committee meeting and compulsory induction of trade union leaders while conducting DPC meetings; regularisation of APB&OCWWB employees; and establishment of a separate labour court.”

A copy of the reminder was also submitted to Agriculture Minister Tage Taki.

Besides Taki, the foundation day celebration was attended by IT & Communication Chairman Doni Nich, BMS national executive member Debashree Kalai and Akhil Bharatiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangh national president Ashim Datta.