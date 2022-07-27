Speaker urges people not to hinder developmental activities

MECHUKHA, 26 Jul: Legislative Assembly Speaker and local MLA PD Sona urged the public of Shi-Yomi district “not to cause hindrances as and when government-sponsored schemes are implemented.”

“Such unnecessary hindrances not only prevent development but also deprive our own people of their rights,” the speaker said during a four-day tour of 10 villages under the Mechukha assembly constituency from 22 to 25 July, as part of the BJP’s ‘Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan’.

The Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan is an initiative of the BJP government to visit and strengthen polling stations where the BJP received fewer votes in the last assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Sona said that the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state “are very strong and doing lots of developmental initiatives for the people of the state.”

On the objectives of the abhiyan, Sona said that, “despite the government’s various developmental and welfare initiatives, there are many polling stations in the constituency where the ruling BJP government received very few votes in the last elections.”

He appealed to the public “not to repeat the same and extend support to the BJP government.”

Meanwhile, under the initiative of the environment & forest department, the speaker distributed water filters to cattle herders of the district.

In the ICR, as part of the Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang held meetings with BJP workers at Nirjuli and Naharlagun on Tuesday.

Phassang, who is also a BJP national executive member, urged the party workers to “reach the un-reached and disseminate information about various welfare schemes initiated by the BJP government at the Centre and in the state.”

“There are hundreds of welfare schemes and projects for the common people, but many are still unaware of them till date. It is the responsibility of the party workers to share information and help the needy people to avail the benefits,” said Phassang. (With input from Speaker’s PR Cell)