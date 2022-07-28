APCC protests against Gandhi’s questioning

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Jul: Rallying behind its embattled party chief Sonia Gandhi, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) organized a ‘Peaceful Satyagraha’ against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Wednesday.

The APCC alleged the Modi-led BJP government at centre of involving in political vendetta and misusing enforcement department(ED) and CBI as tools to harass Gandhi family and the congress workers and supporters.

ED has summoned Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over National Herald case and questioned them for hours.

APCC president and former CM Nabam Tuki stated that the Congress workers and leaders are organising Satyagraha across the state and the country to protest the harassment meted out to Congress party president by the ruling BJP.

“Since last two days ED is harassing Sonia Gandhi by prolonged questioning. ED doesn’t harass or question other political leaders and their own BJP leaders even if they indulge in corruption. BJP government is selectively targeting our congress leaders. If at all there was corruption, the law and courts are there to investigate the matter,” Tuki stated.

“The BJP government is in a shameful manner harassing and targeting the respectable Congress family which made so many sacrifices for the nation and who fought for the freedom,” he added.

The Congress leader further alleged the BJP of misusing ED and making it an instrument to target the opposition and termed such tactics “very dangerous for democracy.”

“Our leader Sonia Gandhi is ready to answer all the questions and even going in front of ED officials but harassing her by asking questions since two days is total injustice,” said Tuki.