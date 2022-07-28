Bijlee Mahotsav celebrated to highlight achievements in power sector

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 27 Jul: As part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, the ministry of power in association with Miao district administration and NHPC celebrated Bijlee Mahotsav at Miao town club here on Wednesday.

Held under the umbrella event “Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047,” the programme is being organized across the country to highlight the key achievements in the power sector.

Addressing the gathering, Diyun-Bordumsa MLA Shomlung Mossang threw light on Ujjawal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya and highlighted the key achievements of Changlang district in particular and the state in general under the power sector.

Mossang commended the ‘tireless’ efforts of NHPC and the power department for providing electricity even in far flung areas of the district.

Mossang appealed to the public to use electricity judiciously.

Miao ZPM Ashamto Tikhak appealed to the consumers for regular and timely payment of electricity bills.

Tikhak also appealed to the land owners of Miao subdivision to donate land voluntarily for installation of power grid transmission lines.

A ‘nukkar natak’ themed ‘Save Electricity for Future’ was presented by the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

NHPC general manager Amrik Kumar, ADC Ibom Tao, EACs Apollo James Lungphi and Namrata Bhatt, HoDs, PRI leaders and general public attended prorgamme.

At Tezu (Lohit), the Bijlee Mahotsav was organized by the power ministry in association with the district administration, power department, APEDA and NHPC Ltd.

MLA Karikho Kri, DC Marge Sora, GBs, PRI leaders and people from nearby villages attended the programme.

KGBV also joined the Bijlee Mahotsav celebration in Namsai.

A team from the school also performed a ‘nukkad natak’ on energy conservation and the PM KUSUM scheme.

In Nirjuli, IMC mayor Tame Phassang, Borum ZPM Tok Tama and DC Talo Potom attended the Bijlee Mohatsav at NERIST.

Speaking on the occasion, Phassang appealed to the consumers to use electricity judiciously and refrain from illegal connections.

He directed the power department to ensure smooth power supply by properly maintaining the supply system.

DC Talo Potom also appealed to the public to avail the schemes provided by the govt. and to share the information with others as well.

NHPC assistant manager-cum-district nodal officer Ravinder Bhusan and EE Tarh Janu also spoke.

During the programme, seven short films were screened by the power department, showcasing various programmes and achievements of the government in village electrification, household electrification, right of consumers, Kusum- PM Kusum Yojana etc.

Women Helpline -181 presented a ‘Nukkad Natak’ on the importance of electricity and how making small changes in our daily lives could go a long way in saving energy.

Departmental engineers, director APEDA, the corporators and hosts officials attended the programme.

Attending the Bijlee Mahotsav at Lumpo village in Lower Siang district, Nari-Koyu MLA Kento Rina commended the officials of the power sector for significantly improving the power scenario of the district in particular and the state as a whole.

Deputy commissioner Marto Riba highlighted the key progress made by power sector in the district, the benefits of electricity and how the quality of life has improved with access to electricity.

District nodal officer for the Bijli Mahotsav SP Mazumder highlighted the objective of the event.

Besides screening seven short films on power and electrification, ‘Nukkad Nataks’ themed ‘How energy transformed human lives’ and ‘Evolution of Electricity’, were presented by local folk-artists, which was followed by cultural show by members of cultural group of Lumpo village.

Beneficiaries of several energy sector schemes shared their testimonials at the event.

A similar programme was also organized at Silli Village in Lower Siang district on 25 July, which was attended by Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigyor. The Bijlee Mahotsav was also celebrated at Nyigam Village in Leparada district and at Kolorinang in Kurung Kumey district. (With DIPR inputs)