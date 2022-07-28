Free LPG cylinders distributed under CAMPA scheme at Lazu

LAZU, 27Jul: Over a hundred free LPG cylinders were distributed to beneficiaries of many villages under CAMPA scheme by the Khonsa Forest division here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

Dadam block ZPM Jamwang Lowang formally handed over the LPG cylinders to beneficiaries of Longliang, Raho, Sinnu and Liangchen villages in presence of Khonsa DFO Poosam Tangha and Lazu RO.

Speaking on the occasion, ZPM Lowang appealed to the villagers of Lazu area to protect the forests for the future generation. He also emphasized on the need to protect the water catchment areas which is the source of drinking water.

Earlier, on 13 and 14 July, Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh distributed LPG cylinders with necessary documents to 49 beneficiaries of Moktowa village, 23 beneficiaries of Bera village, 31 beneficiaries of New Kothin village, DFO informed.

Among others, government officials from various departments, public leaders and general public attended the programme. (DIPRO)