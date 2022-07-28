Arunachal-Delhi Students Alumni meet underway

ITANAGAR, 27 Jul: The first Arunachal-Delhi Students Alumni meet officially kicked-off on Wednesday with the start of the sports meet that saw former and present students taking part in football matches across various categories and gender.

An initiative of the Arunachal Students Union of Delhi (ASUD), the meet will continue till July 30 with the formation of an official alumni association after the review and passing of its bye-laws.

The highlight of the ongoing meet will be the series of panel talks scheduled to be held on 29 July at the DK Hall in the legislative assembly premises. Eminent personalities from various fields including politics, social services, media, businesses, etc. will partake in the talks.

Earlier, the members of the alumni had participated in a sapling planting programme along the national highway stretch at Hollongi.