RUKSIN, 28 Jul: The second phase of a ‘training-cum-mock drill on school safety and security’ was conducted at the BRCC office here in East Siang district on Thursday.

The programme was aimed at making schools safe places where children can learn and grow, and become responsible citizens of tomorrow, according to a release.

Altogether 264 PRTs and TGTs of Ruksin block participated in the programme.

The first phase of the programme, for Mebo block, was conducted on 27 July at the government secondary school in Kiyit, where 158 teachers participated.