Single-window clearance system launched

TEZU, 28 Jul: The Lohit district administration made the single-window clearance system operational in a function at the DC’s office here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Marge Sora handed over fresh trade licenses to applicants, issued through the ease of doing business (EoDB) portal, and urged the citizens of the district to “avail the single-window services through EoDB to ensure seamless, faster and transparent delivery of services.”

Single-Window Clearance Authority CEO Tabe Haidar also spoke.

Earlier, a team from the planning & investment department imparted hands-on training to officials of the administration in operating the system. (DIPRO)