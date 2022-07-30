State BJP stages protest over ‘rashtrapatni’ comment

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: Members of the state BJP staged a protest in front of the party’s headquarters here on Friday over Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s recently addressing President Droupadi Murmu as “rashtrapatni.”

“This is an insult not only to the First Citizen of India but also to all the women and tribal communities of India,” state BJP spokesman Dr Mohesh Chai said.

“Arunachal Pradesh state BJP strongly condemns and demands that Congress party should apologise to the whole country for this intentional derogatory remark against the president of India,” he added.

BJP workers also burnt effigies of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Chowdhury.