Union seeks recruitment for Group C, MTS posts

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: The All Kamle District Students’ Union has written to the chief secretary, seeking recruitment for Group C and MTS posts in Kamle district.

“There is sanctioning and creation of Group C and MTS posts in respect of Kamle district, ie, UDC (2 posts), LDC-cum-computer operator (5 posts) and MTS (3 posts) vide Order No DA-25/1/2021-DA Br-DA (9357)/337, dated Itanagar, 8 December, 2021, but recruitment is still not being done,” the union stated in a representation to the CS on Friday.

It said that conducting recruitment for the posts is “very much necessary in our district since there is a lot of inconvenience in the current condition of the office functioning due to shortage of Group C and MTS posts in the establishment of district administration, which has resulted in the common public of the district facing problems in official works.”

While expressing gratitude for the recruitment notice (vide No APSSB-13/6/2022, dated 18/07/2022) issued for combined graduate level examination for the posts of UDCs and JICS/JACS, the union said: “With that, it is humbly requested that those sanctioned posts of LDC/MTS in respect of Kamle district be recruited immediately through APSSB in order to lighten the shortage of Group C and MTS staffs in the establishment of district administration, so that the common public can get proper official works in time from the district administration.”

The union requested the chief secretary to “initiate steps to conduct recruitment for the Group C and MTS posts in respect of Kamle district with the same advertisement (No 2/2022), either immediately in separate for same sanction and creation of the posts vide No DA-25/1/2021-DA Br-DA (9357)/337, dated Itanagar, 8 December, 2021.”