APSCW observes World Day against Trafficking in Persons

LIKABALI, 30 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), in collaboration with the Lower Siang district administration, observed the World Day against Trafficking in Persons by organising a ‘training-cum-capacity building programme’ for the anti-human trafficking unit, GBs, NGOs and PRI leaders here on Saturday.

Lower Siang DC Marto Riba advised the police department, the PRI leaders, GBs and NGOs to “perform their duties diligently and disseminate the awareness regarding human trafficking.”

APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam highlighted “the importance of cooperation among the stakeholders of the anti-human trafficking unit and the society to fight against human trafficking.”

APSCW Member Secretary Mabi Taipodia Jini stressed on creating awareness about the anti-human trafficking unit in the foothill areas, “and the roles of the district administration in curbing human trafficking activities.”

ZPC Marpe Nguba also emphasised the importance of generating awareness to fight against human trafficking.

SP Gothambu Dajangju highlighted “the legal provisions and Acts for registration of human trafficking cases.”

APSCW members Ngurang Nama and Maya Pulu also spoke. (DIPRO)