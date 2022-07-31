Mangfi initiates recruitment of teachers for GHSS C’Tajo

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: Chayang Tajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi has initiated recruitment of three contractual postgraduate teachers (PGT) of geography, economics and history subjects for the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Chayang Tajo in East Kameng district.

A walk-in interview was conducted in this regard at a city hotel here on Saturday.

Three PGT candidates – Madumita Degio, Biri Yama and Atbyak Pertin – were selected for economics, geography and history subject, respectively.

The walk-in interview was conducted by an interview board headed by GHSS Chayang Tajo Principal Toni Pertin, assisted by DNGC Geography Assistant Professor Devadhar Sangdo, senior journalist Amar Sangno and Mangfi’s PRO Karbia Tungi.

Mangfi had floated an advertisement on 13 July, inviting postgraduate (MA) candidates with BEd degrees for the posts.

The salaries of the recruited teachers will be paid from the MLA’s local area development fund.

Apart from a remuneration of Rs 30,000, the teachers will be provided with 15 kgs of rice and two kgs of pulse (dal) every month.

Mangfi said that the idea of recruiting contractual teachers “is a stop-gap arrangement to bridge the gap of government recruited teachers shortage and also to put halt on mass rural migration in search of better education and health facilities.”

“It is also to bridge the gap of shortage of government recruited teachers,” he said, adding that “immediate need of subject teachers in the schools cannot be put to wait till the government’s recruitment process is done.”