Bijli Mahotsav celebration concludes

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: The ‘Bijli Mahotsav’, organised by the union power and new & renewable energy ministry as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, concluded on Saturday.

Key achievements made in the power sector in the last eight years were highlighted during the festival, which was celebrated throughout the state from 25 July onwards.

More than 1,500 events and activities were organised at the district level, in coordination with the district administrations.

During the ‘grand finale’ of the celebration on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the participants and beneficiaries from 100 districts across the country through the virtual mode.

Senior functionaries and officers of the Arunachal government, including Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bisht and chief engineers, participated in the grand finale through videoconference. (DIPR)