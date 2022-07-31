WHL-181 carries out awareness prog

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: A door-to-door awareness programme was organised at Ganga village and the Chimpu market here on Saturday by a team of Arunachal Women Helpline (WHL)-181 and students from the Himalayan University (Itanagar), Stella Maris College (Chennai) and the Arunachal Law Academy (Nirjuli).

The students are undergoing internship under the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) through the WHL-181 centre run by the OWA.

A total of 250 beneficiaries were made aware about the functions and services of WHL-181, besides about government-related schemes and the free legal aid clinic at the OWA.