Bikers creating awareness on drug abuse

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: Personnel of the Assam Rifles (AR) battalions deployed in Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts, in collaboration with ‘Roaring Rangers’ and ‘Head Hunters’ motorcycle clubs, have embarked on a three-day motorcycle rally from Kanubari to Pangsau Pass to create awareness among the people, particularly the youths, on the ill-effects of drug abuse.

The riders will travel through Longding, Khonsa, Changlang and Jairampur from 30 July to 1 August.

The ride was flagged off by Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu on Saturday, in the presence of civil administration officials, police and heads of civil society organisations.

During their journey, the riders will promote the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav among the residents of the TCL region. Various activities, such as informative lectures, signature campaign, public pledge and distribution of pamphlets are planned during the rally.

The bikers were received with much fanfare in Longding and Khonsa on Saturday.