AAPSU suspends proposed bandh following formation of committee

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 31 Jul: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has temporarily suspended the bandh it had proposed to enforce from 3 August over the issuing of residential proof certificates (RPC) to Chakma and Hajong refugees by the Changlang district administration, following the constituting of a five-member high-level committee, including two members of the AAPSU.

The deadlock over the issue broke on Friday after a meeting among AAPSU and government representatives and Political Department Commissioner Kaling Tayeng.

The five-member committee, comprising Food & Civil Supplies Secretary Opak Gao, Border Affairs Director Hage Lailang, Home Undersecretary Likha Sampu and two members of the AAPSU, will examine the matter of RPC, along with other related issues in Changlang district.

It will also ascertain the engagement of one Robin Chakma as a multitasking staffer (MTS) in the office of the Diyun EAC.

The committee will submit its preliminary report within 15 days and the detailed report within 45 days.

The government has meanwhile cancelled all the RPCs

that were allegedly issued to Chakma and Hajong refugees.

The AAPSU was demanding immediate suspension of the Diyun ADC for allegedly issuing RPCs to Chakmas and Hajongs, and also sought action against the Bordumsa-Diyun MLA for his alleged role in the matter.

In a hurriedly convened press conference here on Sunday evening, AAPSU vice president (protocol) Nabam Gandhi informed that the AAPSU has resolved to temporarily suspend its proposed bandh following the positive response from the government.

“Today we had a meeting and resolved to agree to the proposal from the government, and we agreed to join the committee to ascertain the facts.

“Therefore, we decided to suspend the bandh temporarily. However, if the government fails to act on our demand, we will continue with our democratic movement” Gandhi said.

“Lately, we found out that, since 1982, RPCs have been issued to Chakmas and Hajongs, whereas there was no such directive from the Supreme Court. We will enquire and ascertain on what basis they were issued RPCs,” he added.

The AAPSU also stated that the “role of the incumbent Diyun MLA is under the scanner and the union will enquire about his role in issuing of RPCs to Chakmas and Hajongs.”

“We are also suspecting the integrity of Diyun MLA. Once the committee report is finalised, we will enquire into the role of the Diyun MLA too,” Gandhi said.

Besides calling for suspension of the Diyun ADC, the union stated that it will thoroughly enquire into the appointment of Robin Chakma as an MTS in the Diyun EAC office.

The union added that it will “not tolerate any Chakma-Hajong refugee who acquired documents by illegal means anywhere in the state.”