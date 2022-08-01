ABVP conducts GK competition

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 31 Jul: The East Siang district unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday conducted a ‘general knowledge competition’ among students of secondary and senior secondary schools here to mark the organisation’s foundation day.

Fifty students participated in the competition, which was held for senior and junior categories.

Local MLA Kaling Moyong advised the students to pay attention to their studies, apart from participating in sports and other co-curricular activities “for overall development.”

Pasighat DFO (T) Tashi Mize urged the parents to guide their children and keep a watch on their children and their activities.

Mize also highlighted the roles the students can play in protecting the environment.

ABVP state secretary Tame Siyang and zilla pramukh Talut Siram also spoke.