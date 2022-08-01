Bikers against drug abuse reach Khonsa

KHONSA, 31 Jul: The bikers belonging to the Assam Rifles and the Roaring Rangers and the Head Hunters motorcycle clubs, who are on a ride to create awareness on drug abuse, reached here in Tirap district on Sunday.

The riders interacted with local youths on the way and motivated them to not fall prey to drug abuse and instead excel in sports and adventure activities.

The riders visited the Care Me Home Drug De-addiction Centre in Charju, and motivated the inmates to leave drugs and start a new life.

The riders then rode to Changlang, where they interacted with the local youths and promoted the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign. (DIPRO)