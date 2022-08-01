400 patients benefit from health camp

ITANAGAR, 31 Jul: Four hundred patients benefitted from a free ‘mega health camp’ organised by the All Pakke-Kessang District Students’ Union (APKDSU), in collaboration with Biswanath Chariali (Assam)-based JK Hospital, at Dissing Passo in Pakke-Kessang district on Saturday.

“Dissing Passo circle is one of the remote areas of Pakke-Kessang, and remains cut off from the rest of the state during monsoon, owing to unavailability of a bridge to connect the Dissing and the Passo rivers,” the APKDSU informed.

It said that, “due to such situation, the locals residing there have to face a lot of difficulties in terms of availing healthcare, and there is no proper government hospital in the area.”