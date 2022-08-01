Boys stuck on boulder in Kameng river rescued

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 31 Jul: Two minor boys who had got stuck on a boulder in the middle of the Kameng river at Pacha Myorang area in East Kameng district were rescued by a rescue team on Sunday evening.

The boys have been identified as Loki Dada and Tajuk Doka, both Class 6 students.

An SOS video of the two boys stranded on the boulder, with the river water rising, was circulated in a WhatsApp group, informing that the boys were stranded for hours and were unable to swim across.

Alarmed residents alerted the deputy commissioner and the police in headquarters Seppa, seeking immediate rescue.

DC Abhishek Pravimal Polumatla rushed to the spot along with local residents and the police.

Later, an inflated rafting boat with life jackets was brought from East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organisation chairman Bharat Sonam’s residence by a team led by PHED JE Sangtung Yangfo.

The rescue operation ended at around 7:10 pm. The DC took the boys to the hospital for medical assistance, and later handed them over to their families.