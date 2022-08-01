Encroachment in Namdapha national park will not be tolerated: PCCF

ITANAGAR, 31 Jul: “Illegal encroachment in the world famous Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve (in Changlang district) will not be tolerated,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) RK Singh.

The PCCF, who ended a two-day visit to the national park and tiger reserve on Sunday, inspected various areas that have been encroached on.

“The (encroached) areas should be vacated at the earliest,” Singh said.

Addressing the staff of the tiger reserve, he said that they should be committed while performing their duties, and that “the heritage area should be protected at all costs.”

Singh also participated in a plantation programme in Deban.