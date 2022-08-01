Recoveries top fresh Covid cases in state

ITANAGAR, 31 Jul: Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, with 83 more people recovering as against 58 daily infections, a senior health department official said.

The state’s coronavirus tally stood at 65,807, while a total of 65,031 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal now has 480 active cases, Dr Jampa said.

Altogether, 12,82,857 samples have been tested for Coviod-19 till date.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said that 18,05,673 people have been inoculated till date. (PTI)