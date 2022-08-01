Fmr agriculture director Hage Kano passes away

ITANAGAR, 31 Jul: Former agriculture director Hage Kano breathed his last early Sunday morning after a prolonged illness.

Kano was one of the first agriculture graduates of the state. He had joined government service as an agriculture extension officer in 1983 and served the department in various capacities all over the state.

“Kano was not only a dedicated government officer but also a true gentleman. He was known for his humbleness, gentle behaviour and down to earth attitude,” Agriculture Minister Tage Taki said in condolence message.

Taki conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.