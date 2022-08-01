Koje Janggo, MRSU FC win in Solung football tournament

CHIMPU, 31 Jul: Koje Janggo and MRSU FC won their respective matches on day two of the Solung Festival Football Tournament, 2022 at the AAPBn ground here on Sunday.

Koje Janggo beat Bogun Narmi 2-0, while MRSU FC beat Binyat Raseng 2-1.

Gandhi Taying and Radeng Siang Tamut scored the goals for Koje Janggo in the eighth and the 72nd minute.

India Saroh scored both the goals for MRSU FC in the 30th and the 48th minute, while Binam Taloh netted the only goal for Binyat Raseng team in the 68th minute.