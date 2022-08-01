Trg and demonstration on millet cultivation

Correspondent

RIGA, 31 Jul: The Riga Farmers Association on Sunday organised a training programme on cultivation of small millets for the farmers in remote Pankang village in Riga circle of Siang district.

A team of scientists from Pasighat (East Siang)-based College of Horticulture & Forestry, led by Agronomy Assistant Professor Dr P Aradhya, imparted training on cultivation and enhancement of production of small millets to the farmers.

The team also taught the farmers about post-harvest management of small millets.

A field demonstration on preparation for small millet cultivation was also organised.

The Indian Council of Millet Research is promoting small millets cultivation in the state. Presently, there are more than 800 small millet growers in Riga circle, who are also adopting apple and kiwi cultivation for commercial purposes.