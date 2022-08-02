APCS officers undergoing trg

ITANAGAR, 1 Aug: A weeklong ‘foundation course on rural development and panchayati raj system with special emphasis on participatory planning and management of SDG compliant GPDP and ZPDP’ for APCS officers (probation) of the 2022 batch got underway at the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) on Monday.

RD&PR Secretary Amarnath Talwade, who inaugurated the programme, asked the officers to “know about the practical aspect of every scheme of rural development, how it is designed and being implemented on the ground level.”

He apprised them of important flagship programmes like the MGNREGA, RURBAN, PMAY, etc, and asked them to “update themselves on applications of various technological interventions in the rural development programmes.”

SIRD&PR Director Habung Lampung advised the participants to “include the habits of working with target and timeline to achieve various programme, especially in achieving sustainable development goals.”

Guwahati (Assam)-based NIRD&PR Director R Murugesan also spoke.

Forty-eight APCS officers of the 2022 batch are participating in the training programme, which will focus on rural development, planning and management approaches, implementation process of SDG, convergence of GPDP, ZPDP, etc.