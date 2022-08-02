CRPF launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

ZIRO, 1 Aug: The D/138 Bn CRPF stationed here in Lower Subansiri district launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign at the Government Lal Bahadur Shastri School in Hapoli on Monday.

Motivating the students and teachers of the school to hoist the national tricolour from 13 to 15 August, CRPF Inspector Rajendra Singh said, “Tiranga is a proud flag of every Indian citizen, and in order to inculcate the feeling of patriotism in every citizen of the country, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ mission is launched.”

Headmaster Padi Payang, teachers, students and CRPF personnel attended the programme.