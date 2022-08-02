Sensitisation prog on disaster mgmt

NAMSAI, 1 Aug: Over 200 students and staffers participated in a sensitisation programme on disaster management, organised by the Namsai district disaster management authority, in collaboration with the 12 Bn NDRF, at the government higher secondary school here on Monday.

Addressing the participants, DDMO Tongchi emphasised that “Arunachal Pradesh is a state susceptible to natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, landslides, etc; hence, the significance and necessity of such awareness campaigns in educational institutions and villages are manifold.”

An NDRF team demonstrated a mock drill on “disaster survival preparedness to develop competencies of the participants to various forms of disasters through preventive activities, tasked to conduct safe evacuation during a disaster,” the Namsai DIPRO informed, adding that the exercise will be conducted at six other schools of the district over the week.