Moot court bldg inaugurated

PASIGHAT, 1 Aug: Nari MLA Kento Rina inaugurated the newly constructed moot court building at the Apex Professional University (APU) here in East Siang district on Monday.

On the occasion, the Centre’s Justice Department’s Programme Manager Sneha Sharma virtually inaugurated a project in the education and liberal arts block of the university. The project was awarded to the APU by the union justice department under its pro bono scheme.

Sharma in her address apprised the students and the faculty members of the “core values of legal profession and the need of providing legal service to the underprivileged, downtrodden and poor segments of the society without charging legal fee.”

Rina in his address advised the students to “stick to the values of the legal profession and get recognised as good human beings.”

APU vice chancellor Prof P Ajith Kumar listed out various schemes which the university is implementing.

APU chancellor Acharya Dhanwant Singh, law & forensic science lecturer Ghana Saikia, Guwahati High Court Chief Justice RM Chhaya and others also spoke. (DIPRO)