58 Covid cases reported in state

ITANAGAR, 1 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh recorded 83 recoveries and 58 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

The toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Among the fresh cases, seven were reported from Dibang Valley district, three each from the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) and Lohit, and one each from Leparada, Tawang, West Kameng and West Siang districts, he said.

Arunachal currently has 450 active cases, Dr Jampa said.

Namsai district has the highest number of active cases at 64, followed by East Siang, Changlang and the ICR at 36 each, Lohit at 33, and Dibang Valley at 30.

The ICR comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas.

Altogether, 12,82,950 samples have been tested for coronavirus infection in the state thus far, including 96 on Sunday, Dr Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung informed that over 18.05 lakh people have so far been inoculated with Covid vaccines. (PTI)