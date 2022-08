Garbage is dumped at Naga GG near Dirang in West Kameng district, which is emerging as a popular tourist destination. Places like Mandala, Naga GG, Sangti, Thembang, etc, are popular tourist attractions. However, plastic wastes are reportedly emerging as a big challenge. Tourists end up dirtying the areas with their reckless behaviour. Urgent action is needed to save the environment and the beauty of the areas. – Bengia Ajum