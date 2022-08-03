Army organises bike expedition in Tawang

ITANAGAR, 2 Aug: The Indian Army organised a motorcycle expedition in two legs from the Holy Tree – the entry point of the Dalai Lama to India in 1959 – to the Chumi Gyatse waterfall, in Tawang recently.

The 23-member expedi-tion team traversed arduous terrain in pristine mountains to reach Tawang. The event witnessed overwhelming response from the locals en route, a defence release said.

The second leg of the expedition was flagged off from the Tawang war memorial.

“The grit, determination and satisfaction of highlighting the patriotism while celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was clearly visible on the faces of the participants,” Tezpur (Assam)-based Defence PRO Lt Col AS Walia said.

The expedition was also aimed at promoting and boosting tourism in the Tawang region.