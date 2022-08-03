Guv, eastern command GOC-in-C discuss security issues

ITANAGAR, 2 Aug: Governor BD Mishra and the Indian Army’s Eastern Command GOC-in-C, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita discussed issues of national security, road connectivity, the Agnipath scheme, and recruitment of local youths in the Indian Army, at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The governor commended the army’s contribution towards the wellbeing and security of the people living in the northeastern region, especially Arunachal Pradesh, and complimented the commander and his staff for helping the local youths in the recruitment process.

Stating that “pre-recruitment rallies are important for more youths of the state joining the armed forces,” Mishra suggested to the armed forces to organise more awareness and motivational camps for the recruitment of local youths in different parts of the state.

He reiterated that “home-grown soldiers will be the best defenders of the safety and security of the state and the nation.”

The commander, who is on a two-day visit to Arunachal, assured that the army will assist the state’s youths in the recruitment process and instil a sense of security among the people. (Raj Bhavan)