State reports more Covid recoveries than fresh cases

ITANAGAR, 2 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive day on Tuesday reported more Covid-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 86 more people recuperated from the disease while 69 tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The Covid-19 tally rose to 65,893, while a total of 65,164 people have recuperated from the disease thus far.

The state had recorded 47 recoveries and 17 fresh infections on Monday.

The Covid-19 death toll remained at 296, with no new fatality recorded in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Dibany Valley reported 18 new cases, followed by Upper Siang (12), Namsai (11) and five each from Changlang and Lower Subansiri district, respectively, the official said.

Arunachal currently has 433 active Covid-19 cases, Dr Jampa said.

The Covid-19 recovery rate now is 98.89 percent, while the active ratio is 0.66 percent, he said.

Namsai district has the highest number of active cases at 68, followed by Dibang Valley at 48, East Siang (37), the Itanagar Capital Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas at 35, and Upper Siang with 28 active cases.

A total of 12,83,381 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state thus far, including 431 on Monday, Dr Jampa added.

So far 18,07,991 people have been inoculated with coronavirus vaccines in the state, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung informed. (PTI)