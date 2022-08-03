Trg on monitoring, evaluation commences

PASIGHAT, 2 Aug: A four-day training programme on ‘monitoring and evaluation’ for the extension officers and functionaries of the agriculture and allied departments commenced at the State Agricultural Management & Extension Training Institute (SAMETI) here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

SAMETI Director Dusra Lida advised the participants to be punctual and attentive throughout the training period, and to disseminate the knowledge gained from it among the farming community.

The training is being organised by Guwahati (Assam)-based Extension Education Institute, in collaboration with the SAMETI.

Thirty trainees from the state are attending the programme. Sengo Dini is the course coordinator.