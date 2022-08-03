Union demands subject teachers for schools in K/Kumey

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 2 Aug: Demanding “equal treatment in the state education policy and transfer and posting of subject teachers,” the Koloriang Damin Parsi-Parlo and Sarli Students Union (KDPSSU) on Tuesday accused the education department of “partiality in teachers’ transfer/posting towards Kurung Kumey district.”

The union had served a 15-day ultimatum to the education department, demanding immediate introduction of science and commerce streams in the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Koloriang, and posting of trained graduate teachers and postgraduate teachers to seven government schools in various administrative circles of the district.

In a press conference held on Tuesday, KDPSSU president Keji Chabok said, “The education department is doing partiality in regards to teachers’ transfer/posting. Our district deserves equality in education. Our schools are running without subject teachers for many years, while there is surplus number of teachers posted in the capital region.”

Chabok further claimed that, due to the shortage of subject teachers, “the students’ results are constantly poor for many years.

“In the secondary school in Nikja, out of 55 students, only two students passed. When asked for the reason, we found out that there are no subject teachers there,” he said.

“In 2017, it was notified that science and commerce streams would be introduced in the GHSS Koloriang. However, till today there is no science and commerce stream in the school,” Chabok added.

“The government frames education policy. If it cannot provide teachers, why does it create institutions?” Chabok asked.

He said that the members of the KDPSSU have resolved that they will not go back to the district “until the government introduces science and commerce streams in GHSS Koloriang and posts subject teachers in the district.”

“We will not go back unless our demands are fulfilled,” he said.