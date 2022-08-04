High level security meeting held at Raj Bhavan

Governor calls for proper maintenance of border roads

ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: Governor B D Mishra on Wednesday called for proper maintenance of the border roads for the benefit of the local population and the security forces.

Participating in the high-level security meeting at Raj Bhavan here, the Governor also suggested for taking up strategic roads in the state, ‘which will be beneficial for economic growth of the people and for the protection of vulnerable border areas.’

He suggested for concerted efforts by the state government and armed forces for removal of all bottlenecks in leasing out or acquiring of land for defence purposes or road construction.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with

chief secretary Dharmendra, director general of police (DGP) Satish Golcha and commissioner to CM Sonam Chombay and general officer commanding-in-chief Eastern Army Command Lt General RP Kalita and general officer commanding, 3 Corps, Lt. General RC Tiwari and brigadier general staff (Operations) Brig KS Dhadwal, Eastern Command.

The CM, taking part in the discussion, informed that many roads and other projects have been recommended under Border Area Development Projects (BADPs), which will be beneficial to the people and at the same time to the armed forces for securing the borders.

CM also informed that local needs of the armed forces in terms of agricultural produce will be catered through Agricultural Marketing Boards of the state government.

Earlier, Brig KS Dhadwal briefed the Governor and CM about the security scenario and challenges to the state. The BGS also shared the initiatives in boosting the state tourism and creating bonhomie with the local people of the state. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)