Union demands recruitment of Group-C employees for Pakke Kessang

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Aug 3: Irked over the delay in recruitment of group-C employees that had been sanctioned for Pakke-Kessang district, All Pakke-Kessang District Students’ Union (APKDSU) on Wednesday, called for immediate advertisement of group-C ministerial staff positions.

In a press conference APKDSU president Nera Gumro informed that various group-C posts had been sanctioned against Pakke-Kessang district on 8 December 2021.

“Eight months have passed but to our great disappointment, no recruitment has been done till date against the sanctioned posts,” said Gumro.

“I would like to request deputy commissioner Pakke-Kessang to complete whatever procedures are needed to be completed from his side and send it to APSSB at the earliest, so that recruitment process can be done early,” Gumro added.

APKDSU had submitted a representation to Chief Minister office seeking the CMO’s intervention to ensure early recruitment process. They also demand the Pakke-Kessang DC to expedite the recruitment process and extend necessary coordination to APSSB in regards to recruitment of group-C posts.

The union further demanded that recruited candidates should be a bonafide/domicile of Pakke-Kessang district. It also sought that all the group C posts should be freshly recruited and no recommendation from departmental promotion committee (DPC) should be entertained against the sanctioned posts.

The union has served an ultimatum to the government to resolve the issue within 21 days, failing which it would launch democratic movement.