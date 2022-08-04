Miao Independence Cup Tournament underway

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 3 Aug: EAC Namrata Bhatt kicked off the Independence Cup Football Tournament for women at general ground here in Changlang district on Wednesday.

The opening match was played under the floodlights between UMFC, Miao and Tezu Town Club in which the latter defeated the former 3-2.

Miao unit of the APWWS president Odi Singpho and APWWS senior member Pinna Kitnal Singpho were present during the opening ceremony.

On Tuesday, the men’s section of the tournament was kicked off by ADC Ibom Tao in the presence of former ZPC and SDS president Jowkhong Singpho, GHSS principal Sekhum Ronrang, GHSS vice principal MK Lendo, public leader K Chithan and P Kanmai.

The finals will be played on the eve of 75th Independence Day.

Twenty men and 10 women’s teams are participating in the tournament.

The winner of the men’s section of the tournament will be awarded Rs. 1 lakh with trophy while the runners up will be given Rs. 50, 000 with trophy.

The winner of women’s team will be awarded Rs. 30,000 while the runners up will be given Rs. 15,000.

Cash prizes with trophies will also be awarded to the highest scorer, the best goal keeper, the best disciplined team, player of the tournament and emerging player of the year.