ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: Ayanam Abor defeated Koje Janggo-B 2-1 in the Solung Festival Football Tournament, 2022 at AAPBn Ground, Chimpu near here on Wednesday.

Kamin Darin and Tagam Tatak scored the goals for Ayanam Abor while Obinam Komut netted the only goal for Koje Janggo-B team.

In the second match of the day, Moying Raseng FC beat Solung Committee 2-1.

T Jerang and M Padun scored the goals for Moying Raseng.

The consolation goal for the Solung Committee was scored by N Pertin.