Mishra emphasizes on strengthening relationship between Arunachal and Bhutan

ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: Governor B D Mishra has emphasized on strengthening the age-old relationships between Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan.

“Both Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan have strong traditional cultural links and there are great similarities in their social and cultural heritage,” Governor said when Consul General of Bhutan, Royal Bhutanese Consulate General, Guwahati, Jigme Thinyle Namgyal called on him at Raj Bhavan here Wednesday.

During the discussion on various avenues of mutual benefits and collaboration, the Governor suggested ‘People to people contact’ and interactions through cultural exchange programmes and exchange of common literature. He called for exploring avenues in tourism, spiritual aspects and horticulture for socio-economic progress of the people of both the countries.

The Governor, who is the Chief Rector of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Doimukh and President of North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) Society also suggested students and faculty exchange programmes between the Bhutanese Universities and RGU and NERIST.

The Governor conveyed deep appreciation to Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck for the Royalty and the people of Bhutan.

The Consul General also met the chief secretary Dharmendra at Civil secretariat.

They discussed common issues between Arunachal and Bhutan relating to trade, culture and people and to further strengthen the relation between the two. They also shared the common vision of promoting trade, culture, education and tourism between Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)