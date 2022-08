ITANAGAR, 7 Aug: Governor BD Mishra has congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on becoming the country’s next vice president, and wished him a fruitful and successful tenure.

The governor said that Dhankhar, with his vast experience, “will serve the people with dedication and diligence for building a prosperous and peaceful nation.”

He said that the nation would benefit “from the long and rich experience of Dhankar’s public life.” (Raj Bhavan)