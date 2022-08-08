State’s Covid-19 positivity rate at 12%

ITANAGAR, 7 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh reported 32 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 66,196, a senior health official said.

The toll remained at 296 with no new deaths recorded, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the new cases, The Capital Region reported eight, followed by four each detected in from Upper Siang and Namsai, he said.

There are 348 active cases in the state at present, while 65,552 people have recovered so far, including 51 on Saturday.

The new cases were detected after testing 268 samples, registering a positivity rate of 11.94 percent. (PTI)