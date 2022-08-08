MR Siang Utd veterans beat Banne Raseng 5-0 in Solung Football Tournament

CHIMPU, 7 Aug: MR Siang United FC beat Banne Raseng 5-0 in a veteran category match of the Solung Festival Football Tournament, 2022 played at the AAPBn ground here on Sunday.

Jote Mingki (6th min), Matuni Padung (19th min) and Kangkong Yibang (46th min) scored one goal each. Banne Raseng scored two own goals in the first and the third minute.

Olik Takuk of MR Siang UFC was adjudged man of the match.

In another match of the day, Donyi Sango Raseng RGU defeated SFCCI by an equal 5-0 margin.

Kento Jopok Pertin (15th, 42nd, 65th min) and Philip Modi (56th min) scored for the winning team, besides an own goal by SFCCI’s Nong Padung (28th min).

Pertin, who scored a hat-trick of goals, was adjudged player of the match, informed SFCC-I IPR secretary Kadum Apang.