National Handloom Day celebrated

OYAN, 7 Aug: Guwahati (Assam)-based National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC) Ltd, in association with the Lisang Donyi Welfare Society (LDWS), celebrated the 8th National Handloom Day with departmental officials and rural weavers of Sille-Oyan circle in Oyan village in East Siang district on Sunday.

The LDWS, which has been running an ‘Eri silk and khadi cluster’ in Oyan village, is implementing schemes for the welfare of the rural weavers and craftsmen.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, attending the celebration, said that the government is taking initiatives to make the rural weavers and craftsmen self-dependent through income generation activities.

He urged the weavers to “avail the benefits of schemes under the department concerned for economic self-reliance.”

NHDC Commercial Officer Dhruvajyoti Sarma and NHDC Weavers’ Service Centre Assistant Director in Itanagar, Utpal Boro enumerated various schemes for the rural weavers and artisans.

East Siang Handloom & Handicrafts Superintendent P Bhattacharya said that “the handloom and handicrafts activities are not only alternative to agriculture livelihood but also a reliable trade to economic empowerment of rural women.”

Among others, Sille-Oyan CO Maloti Tamin, Oyan ZPM Bimol Lego and NGO Donyi Lisang Welfare Society’s secretary Jitendra Pait also spoke.

The MLA and other dignitaries later distributed identity cards, training certificates and yarn passbooks among the registered weavers of the area.